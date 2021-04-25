Capital Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,814 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $841,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

