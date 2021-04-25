Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.