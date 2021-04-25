Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $60.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 1,350,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,120. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

