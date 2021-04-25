Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,205,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $215.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

