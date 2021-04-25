Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Cap of $53,607.96

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $53,607.96 and $70.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00060017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.70 or 0.00692429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.69 or 0.07780627 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

