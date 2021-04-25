CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.62

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 280294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get CEMEX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 25.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 375,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.