Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

CDEV opened at $3.91 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

