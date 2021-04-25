Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $63.77 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

