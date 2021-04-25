CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$112.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB.A. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.39.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$106.39 on Friday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$80.29 and a 52 week high of C$109.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$103.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.