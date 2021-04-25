Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mistras Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MG stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $324.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.