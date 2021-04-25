Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,546,937 shares of company stock valued at $409,378,531 in the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

