Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NODK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NI by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $413.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.23. NI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

NI Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

