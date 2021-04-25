Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,597 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,425. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $594.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

