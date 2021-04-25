Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,658 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACBI. G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

