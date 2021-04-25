Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

