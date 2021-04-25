Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. 1,416,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

