CIBC Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$61.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.89.

Get Metro alerts:

TSE MRU opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.