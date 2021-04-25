Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) versus MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Head-To-Head Survey

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.76 billion 0.69 $401.34 million N/A N/A MJ $900,000.00 37.91 -$8.17 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cielo and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cielo beats MJ on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

