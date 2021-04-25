Cimarex Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.72.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

