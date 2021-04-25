Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $12.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.51 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.92 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

