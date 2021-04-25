Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

