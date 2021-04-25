Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $302.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $292.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 152,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 682,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 311,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

