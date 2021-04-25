Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.90.

CAG stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

