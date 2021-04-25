Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 232 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $62.97.

