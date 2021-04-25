Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.98 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.

