CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 119.6% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 213.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 119.6% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $220,078.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00020568 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,628,683 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

