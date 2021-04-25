CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $293,872.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 168.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $293,872.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 303.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020345 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,630,865 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

