Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post sales of $131.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.10 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $91.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $593.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $608.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $790.43 million, with estimates ranging from $768.23 million to $851.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,686 shares of company stock worth $67,162,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NET traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.72. 7,112,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.