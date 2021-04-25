CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.