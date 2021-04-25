Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

