Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $15.08 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $111.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

