Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $209.50 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.