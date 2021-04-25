Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,442.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,442.50 ($31.91).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, with a total value of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68). In the last three months, insiders acquired 963 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,270.

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,534 ($33.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,368.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,244.36. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,544 ($33.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.