Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.