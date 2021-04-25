Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after buying an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,049,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

