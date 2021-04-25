Comparing Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) & Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -37.22% -135.78% -21.36% Agile Therapeutics N/A -56.84% -45.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theratechnologies and Agile Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $63.22 million 5.09 -$12.50 million ($0.14) -24.50 Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -4.79

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Theratechnologies and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Theratechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 85.86%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 353.30%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Theratechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation for the treatment of lipodystrophy in people living with HIV; TH-1902 for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer; and TH-1904 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.