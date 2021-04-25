Conflux Network (CFX) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $689.37 million and $7.14 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 825,595,036 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

