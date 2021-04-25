ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

