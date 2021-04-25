Contrasting Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Navios Maritime Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners $219.38 million 2.87 -$62.13 million $2.43 13.09

Hermitage Offshore Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Navios Maritime Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential downside of 36.06%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners -37.17% 1.30% 0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of February 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 48 vessels with a carrying capacity of 4.9 million dwt, including 48,061 twenty-foot equivalent units. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.