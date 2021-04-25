Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE CPA opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. Copa has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Copa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Copa by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

