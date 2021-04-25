CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.55. CorePoint Lodging shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 409 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $566.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $4,544,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.