Corning (GLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-0.44 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-$0.44 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

