Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CL King

CL King reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

