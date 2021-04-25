Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,799,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.