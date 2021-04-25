Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,875.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,394.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

