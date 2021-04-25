Credit Suisse Group Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $95.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of DELL opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,754 shares of company stock worth $45,328,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

