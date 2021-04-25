Credit Suisse Group Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.89.

TSE:EMA opened at C$57.35 on Friday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

