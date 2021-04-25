Credit Suisse Group Increases The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $233.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $238.38 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

