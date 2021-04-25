Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111,973 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

