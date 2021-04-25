Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average of $234.93.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

